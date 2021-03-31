What's closed for Good Friday?

Federal offices: Open Friday.
State offices: Closed Friday.
Greensboro city offices: Closed Friday.
High Point offices: Closed Friday.
Guilford County offices: Closed Friday.
ABC stores: Open Friday.
Guilford County Schools: Closed through Monday; classes resume Tuesday.
Greensboro Transit: On Good Friday, GTA runs on a Saturday schedule 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with hourly frequency, HEAT runs on a Saturday schedule with no service on routes 73 or 75, and Access GSO also runs on a Saturday schedule.
High Point Transit: No service Friday.
Garbage collection
Greensboro: Thursday’s collection is Wednesday; Friday’s collection is Thursday.
High Point: Collection days are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.