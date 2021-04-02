 Skip to main content
What's closed for Good Friday?
What's closed for Good Friday?

Federal offices: Open Friday.

State offices: Closed Friday.

Greensboro city offices: Closed Friday.

High Point offices: Closed Friday.

Guilford County offices: Closed Friday.

ABC stores: Open Friday.

Guilford County Schools: Closed through Monday; classes resume Tuesday.

Greensboro Transit: On Good Friday, GTA runs on a Saturday schedule 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with hourly frequency, HEAT runs on a Saturday schedule with no service on routes 73 or 75, and Access GSO also runs on a Saturday schedule.

High Point Transit: No service Friday.

Garbage collection

Greensboro: Thursday’s collection is Wednesday; Friday’s collection is Thursday.

High Point: Collection days are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

COVID-19 testing

Greensboro: Piedmont Hall site closed Friday and Saturday.

High Point: Guilford County Division of Public Health site closed Sunday.

