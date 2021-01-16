What's closed for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

Federal offices: Closed Monday.
State offices: Closed Monday.
Greensboro city offices: Closed Monday.
High Point offices: Closed Monday.
Guilford County offices: Closed Monday.
ABC stores: Closed Monday.
Guilford County Schools: Closed Monday and Tuesday.
Greensboro Transit: GTA, Access GSO (formerly SCAT) and HEAT will operate on a Saturday schedule with GTA providing hourly service from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
High Point Transit: Open Monday.
Garbage collection
Greensboro: No collection on Monday. Monday’s collection is on Tuesday. Tuesday's collection is on Wednesday.
High Point: Collection days are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.