What's closed for the New Year's Day holiday

Federal offices: Closed Friday.
State offices: Closed Friday.
Greensboro city offices: Closed Friday.
High Point offices: Closed Friday.
Guilford County offices: Closed Friday.
ABC stores: Closed Friday.
Guilford County Schools: Closed through Jan. 5.
Greensboro Transit: GTA and SCAT services end at 6 p.m. Thursday; no service on Friday. HEAT is closed and resumes service Jan. 17.
High Point Transit: No service on Friday.
Garbage collection
Greensboro: No collection on Friday. Thursday’s collection will be on Wednesday and Friday’s collection will be on Thursday.
High Point: Collection days are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.