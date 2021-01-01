 Skip to main content
What's closed for the New Year's Day holiday
What's closed for the New Year's Day holiday

Federal offices: Closed today.

State offices: Closed today.

Greensboro city offices: Closed today.

High Point offices: Closed today.

Guilford County offices: Closed today.

ABC stores: Closed today.

Guilford County Schools: Closed through Jan. 5.

Greensboro Transit: No GTA or SCAT service today. HEAT is closed and resumes service Jan. 17.

High Point Transit: No service today.

Garbage collection

Greensboro: No collection today. Today’s route was collected on Thursday.

High Point: Collection days are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

