What's closed for the New Year's Day holiday

Federal offices: Closed today.
State offices: Closed today.
Greensboro city offices: Closed today.
High Point offices: Closed today.
Guilford County offices: Closed today.
ABC stores: Closed today.
Guilford County Schools: Closed through Jan. 5.
Greensboro Transit: No GTA or SCAT service today. HEAT is closed and resumes service Jan. 17.
High Point Transit: No service today.
Garbage collection
Greensboro: No collection today. Today’s route was collected on Thursday.
High Point: Collection days are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.