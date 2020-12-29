 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What's closed for the New Year's Day holiday
0 comments
top story

What's closed for the New Year's Day holiday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Federal offices: Closed Friday.

State offices: Closed Friday.

Greensboro city offices: Closed Friday.

High Point offices: Closed Friday.

Guilford County offices: Closed Friday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

ABC stores: Closed Friday.

Guilford County Schools: Closed through Jan. 5.

Greensboro Transit: GTA and SCAT services end at 6 p.m. Thursday; no service on Friday. HEAT is closed and resumes service Jan. 17.

High Point Transit: No service on Friday.

Garbage collection

Greensboro: No collection on Friday. Thursday’s collection will be on Wednesday and Friday’s collection will be on Thursday

High Point: Collection days are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

0 comments

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News