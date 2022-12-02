What's in a name? A lot when it comes to describing people without a place to call home.

GREENSBORO — After hearing about being mindful while communicating and the importance of words, the Guilford County Homelessness Taskforce is reconsidering its own moniker.

"I think in light of the discussion that we just had ... we should change the name of the task force," Mayor Nancy Vaughan said at Thursday's meeting.

"That's what I was getting ready to say," Greensboro Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said.

The comments came on the heels of a presentation by Guilford County Communications Director Julie Smith about "person-focused communications."

"You can say 'I encountered a homeless man on the way to work,'" Smith said. "If you flip that and say 'I encountered a man experiencing homelessness on the way into work,' it defines that person as a man first, not as someone who is homeless first."

By the numbers 426 individuals were without homes during Guilford County's point-in-time count on Feb. 23. 22% of these people were from families without housing. 81% of those counted were housed in a shelter. 170 emergency shelter beds have been lost since before the pandemic, primarily because of COVID-19 restrictions. 25% to 40% of people without homes nationally were employed. Source: Guilford County, Partners Ending Homelessness

Smith admits the rephrasing is cumbersome.

"I think it can be really quick and easy to say the homeless or homeless people and it does take effort (to rephrase these words)," she said. "It is the person-first language and we do really I think need to embrace that as a group."

The recently formed task force includes representatives from Guilford County, Greensboro, Guilford County Schools and Continuum of Care partners. It's tasked with identifying and enacting initiatives to address housing instability and homelessness.

But before the group wades too far in exploring the issue, Smith suggested its members consider how they talk about the people they're trying to help.

"There is no perfect language," Smith said. "Language is really something that is always evolving and it's very subjective. It's really what the person hears you say, as much as what you say to them.

"You want to make sure that you're talking to people respectfully," she said.

"Unhoused," "unsheltered," "residents" and "houseless" were alternative words to homeless brought up during the meeting.

"Our team is very intentional about how we say people experiencing homelessness," High Point Councilman Cyril Jefferson said. "We’ve had folks say 'well, it's a lot of words,' and I say, 'well, it sounds like you want to oversimplify it.'"

Task Force Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston said the discussion was a good one for the group.

"That's the purpose of this task force — to look at the situation concerning homelessness from a holistic standpoint, learning how to relook and rephrase our situation and addressing it from a whole new different perspective," he said.

The group did not discuss possible alternatives to its current name, but Alston said it was something they could discuss in the future.

"The name is very important," he said.