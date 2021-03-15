When will you get your $1,400 stimulus check? IRS's 'Get My Payment' tool is now live

People who get the "need more information" message can use the tool to provide bank account information.

Individuals making under $75,000 and couples making under $150,000 are eligible for the full $1,400 payment, plus $1,400 per child or adult dependent. The payments will phase out after that, capping at individuals making $80,000 and couples making $160,000.

Anyone with a valid social security number, green card or H-1B and H-2A work visa is eligible for the payment.

The up to $1,400 payments mark the third round of direct payments sent to Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic started. The CARES Act, passed in March 2020, sent most Americans up to $1,200 and the $900 billion relief package passed in December included $600 payments.

After December's stimulus package passed, the IRS began sending checks out three days later. But CNN reported it's possible this round of checks could take a little longer to roll out because they coincide with tax-filing season.