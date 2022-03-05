 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Who filed to run for office in Guilford County in 2022?
Who filed to run for office in Guilford County in 2022?

Candidate filing ended on Friday. It took longer than usual though, due to lawsuits over redistricting that halted filing in December before it resumed late last month. Barring any more court action, the lines are set and so are the contests. The primary is May 17 and the general election is Nov. 8.

Here’s a look at who has filed to run in 2022 in races that affect Guilford County. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent; (D) denotes Democrat; (R) denotes Republican and (L) Libertarian.

U.S. Senate (6-year term)

Constance (Lov) Johnson, Charlotte (D)

Rett Newton, Beaufort (D)

Chrelle Booker, Columbus (D)

Cheri Beasley, Raleigh (D)

Greg Antoine, Fayetteville (D)

Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond, Raleigh (D)

Tobias LaGrone, Greensboro (D)

Marcus W. Williams, Lumberton (D)

James L. Carr, Jr, Harrisburg (D)

B. K. Maginnis, Charlotte (D)

Robert Colon, Wilmington (D)

Shannon W. Bray, Apex (L)

Jen Banwart, Holly Springs (R)

Ms. Lee A. Brian, Clayton (R)

Benjamin E. Griffiths, Cleveland (R)

Charles Kenneth Moss, Randleman (R)

Lichia Sibhatu, Raleigh (R)

Pat McCrory, Charlotte (R)

Drew Bulecza, Lincolnton (R)

Ted Budd, Raleigh (R) (i)

Leonard L. Bryant, Fayetteville (R)

Kenneth Harper, Jr., Archdale (R)

Mark Walker, Summerfield (R)

Marjorie K. Eastman, Wake Forest (R)

David Flaherty, Cameron (R)

Debora Tshiovo, Moravian Falls (R)

U.S. House (2-year term)

District 6

William (Bill) Schuch, Greensboro (R)

Laura Pichardo, Pelham (R)

Gerry Austin, Greensboro (R)

Marvin Boguslawski, Jamestown (R)

Lee Haywood, Summerfield (R)

Christian Castelli, Asheboro (R)

Mary Ann Contogiannis, Greensboro (R)

Kathy Manning, Greensboro (D) (i)

Thomas Watercott, Greensboro (L)

N.C. Supreme Court (8-year term)

Seat 3

Lucy Inman, Raleigh (D)

Richard Dietz, Raleigh (R)

Seat 5

Sam J. Ervin IV, Morganton (D) (i)

Trey Allen, Hillsborough (R)

April C. Wood, Lexington (R)

Victoria E. Prince, Greensboro (R)

N.C. Court of Appeals (8-year term)

Seat 8

Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D)

Julee Tate Flood, Holly Springs (R)

Seat 9

Brad A. Salmon, Sanford (D)

Beth Freshwater Smith, Wilson (R)

Donna Stroud, Garner (R) (i)

Seat 10

Gale Murray Adams, Fayetteville (D)

John M. Tyson, Fayetteville (R) (i)

Seat 11

Darren Jackson, Raleigh (D) (i)

Michael J. Stading, Charlotte (R)

Charlton L. Allen, Mount Mourne (R)

N.C. Senate (2-year term)

District 26 Philip E. (Phil) Berger, Eden (R) (i)

District 27

Michael Garrett, Greensboro (D) (i)

Richard (Josh) Sessoms, Greensboro (R)

District 28

Gladys A. Robinson, Greensboro (D) (i)

Paul Schumacher, Greensboro (R)

N.C. House (2-year term)

District 57

Ashton Clemmons, Greensboro (D) (i)

Michelle C. Bardsley, Greensboro (R)

District 58

Amos Quick, Greensboro (D) (i)

Chrissy Smith, Greensboro (R)

District 59

Sherrie Young, Greensboro (D)

Eddie Aday, Gibsonville (D)

Jon Hardister, Whitsett (R) (i)

District 60

Cecil Brockman, High Point (D) (i)

Bob Blasingame, Jamestown (R)

District 61

Mary Price (Pricey) Harrison, Greensboro (D) (i)

District 62

Brandon Gray, Oak Ridge (D)

John Faircloth, High Point (R) (i)

Guilford County Superior Court (8-year term)

18C-Seat 1

Stuart Albright, Greensboro (D) (i)

Guilford County District Court

18-Seat 1

Marc Ross Tyrey, Stokesdale (D) (i)

18-Seat 2

Larry L. Archie, Greensboro (D) (i)

Guilford County district attorney

Avery Michelle Crump, Greensboro (D) (i)

Brenton J. Boyce, Greensboro (D)

Guilford County Clerk of Superior Court

Lu-Ann Wilkinson, Jamestown (D)

Lisa Y. Johnson-Tonkins, Greensboro (D) (i)

Guilford County Board of Commissioners

At-large

Kay Cashion, Greensboro (D) (i)

Greg Drumright, Greensboro (D)

Alvin Robinson, McLeansville (R)

Alan Branson, Julian (R)

District 1

J. Carlvena Foster, High Point (D) (i)

District 2

Stephen (Steve) Arnold, High Point (R)

Alan Perdue, Greensboro (R) (i)

Paul Meinhart, Julian (D)

District 3

Pat Tillman, Greensboro (R)

Dan Suter, Summerfield (R)

George McClellan, Oak Ridge (R)

Derek Mobley, Greensboro (D)

District 7

Frankie T. Jones Jr., Greensboro (D) (i)* Appointed March 3

Anthony Izzard, Greensboro (D)

Lisa McMillan, Greensboro (D)

Karen Coble Albright, Greensboro (R)

Kenny Abbe, Greensboro (R)

Guilford County Board of Education

At-large

Demetria Carter, Greensboro (R)

Alan Sherouse, Greensboro (D)

District 2

Amanda Cook, High Point (D)

Crissy Pratt, High Point (R)

Marc Ridgill, Liberty (R)

District 4

Linda Welborn, Greensboro (R) (i)

Deon Clark, McLeansville (D)

District 6

Khem D. Irby, Greensboro (D) (i)

Tim Andrew, High Point (R)

Matthew R. Kuennen, Jamestown (R)

District 8

Deena Hayes, Greensboro (D) (i)

Guilford County sheriff

Danny Rogers, Greensboro (D) (i)

Therron J. (TJ) Phipps, Greensboro (D)

Juan Monjaras, Greensboro (D)

E.L. Melvin, Kernersville (R)

Adam Perry Moore, Greensboro (R)

Randy Powers, Greensboro (R)

William White, Pleasant Garden (R)

William (Billy) Queen, Oak Ridge, (R)

Phil Byrd, Greensboro (R)

Greensboro City Council

(nonpartisan)

Mayor

Justin Outling

Eric Robert

Nancy Vaughan (i)

Mark Timothy Cummings

At-large (2 seats)

Taffy L. Buchanan

Marikay Abuzuaiter (i)

Franca Jalloh

Dustin Keene

Yvonne J. Johnson (i)

Hugh Holston

Melodi Fentress

Linda Wilson

Katie Rossabi

Tracy Furman

District 1

Sharon Hightower (i)

Timothy Kirkpatrick

Felton Foushee

District 2

Goldie Wells (i)

Cecile (CC) Crawford

Portia Shipman

LaToya Bernice Gathers

District 3

Zack Matheny

Bill Marshburn

Chip Roth

District 4

Nancy Hoffmann (i)

Thurston H. Reeder Jr.

District 5

Robert Bodenhamer

Tammi Z. Thurm (i)

Tony Wilkins

