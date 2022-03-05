Who filed to run for office in Guilford County in 2022?

Candidate filing ended on Friday. It took longer than usual though, due to lawsuits over redistricting that halted filing in December before it resumed late last month. Barring any more court action, the lines are set and so are the contests. The primary is May 17 and the general election is Nov. 8.
Here’s a look at who has filed to run in 2022 in races that affect Guilford County. Terms are four years unless otherwise noted. An (i) denotes incumbent; (D) denotes Democrat; (R) denotes Republican and (L) Libertarian.
U.S. Senate (6-year term)
Constance (Lov) Johnson, Charlotte (D)
Rett Newton, Beaufort (D)
Chrelle Booker, Columbus (D)
Cheri Beasley, Raleigh (D)
Greg Antoine, Fayetteville (D)
Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond, Raleigh (D)
Tobias LaGrone, Greensboro (D)
Marcus W. Williams, Lumberton (D)
James L. Carr, Jr, Harrisburg (D)
B. K. Maginnis, Charlotte (D)
Robert Colon, Wilmington (D)
Shannon W. Bray, Apex (L)
Jen Banwart, Holly Springs (R)
Ms. Lee A. Brian, Clayton (R)
Benjamin E. Griffiths, Cleveland (R)
Charles Kenneth Moss, Randleman (R)
Lichia Sibhatu, Raleigh (R)
Pat McCrory, Charlotte (R)
Drew Bulecza, Lincolnton (R)
Ted Budd, Raleigh (R) (i)
Leonard L. Bryant, Fayetteville (R)
Kenneth Harper, Jr., Archdale (R)
Mark Walker, Summerfield (R)
Marjorie K. Eastman, Wake Forest (R)
David Flaherty, Cameron (R)
Debora Tshiovo, Moravian Falls (R)
U.S. House (2-year term)
District 6
William (Bill) Schuch, Greensboro (R)
Laura Pichardo, Pelham (R)
Gerry Austin, Greensboro (R)
Marvin Boguslawski, Jamestown (R)
Lee Haywood, Summerfield (R)
Christian Castelli, Asheboro (R)
Mary Ann Contogiannis, Greensboro (R)
Kathy Manning, Greensboro (D) (i)
Thomas Watercott, Greensboro (L)
N.C. Supreme Court (8-year term)
Seat 3
Lucy Inman, Raleigh (D)
Richard Dietz, Raleigh (R)
Seat 5
Sam J. Ervin IV, Morganton (D) (i)
Trey Allen, Hillsborough (R)
April C. Wood, Lexington (R)
Victoria E. Prince, Greensboro (R)
N.C. Court of Appeals (8-year term)
Seat 8
Carolyn Jennings Thompson (D)
Julee Tate Flood, Holly Springs (R)
Seat 9
Brad A. Salmon, Sanford (D)
Beth Freshwater Smith, Wilson (R)
Donna Stroud, Garner (R) (i)
Seat 10
Gale Murray Adams, Fayetteville (D)
John M. Tyson, Fayetteville (R) (i)
Seat 11
Darren Jackson, Raleigh (D) (i)
Michael J. Stading, Charlotte (R)
Charlton L. Allen, Mount Mourne (R)
N.C. Senate (2-year term)
District 26 Philip E. (Phil) Berger, Eden (R) (i)
District 27
Michael Garrett, Greensboro (D) (i)
Richard (Josh) Sessoms, Greensboro (R)
District 28
Gladys A. Robinson, Greensboro (D) (i)
Paul Schumacher, Greensboro (R)
N.C. House (2-year term)
District 57
Ashton Clemmons, Greensboro (D) (i)
Michelle C. Bardsley, Greensboro (R)
District 58
Amos Quick, Greensboro (D) (i)
Chrissy Smith, Greensboro (R)
District 59
Sherrie Young, Greensboro (D)
Eddie Aday, Gibsonville (D)
Jon Hardister, Whitsett (R) (i)
District 60
Cecil Brockman, High Point (D) (i)
Bob Blasingame, Jamestown (R)
District 61
Mary Price (Pricey) Harrison, Greensboro (D) (i)
District 62
Brandon Gray, Oak Ridge (D)
John Faircloth, High Point (R) (i)
Guilford County Superior Court (8-year term)
18C-Seat 1
Stuart Albright, Greensboro (D) (i)
Guilford County District Court
18-Seat 1
Marc Ross Tyrey, Stokesdale (D) (i)
18-Seat 2
Larry L. Archie, Greensboro (D) (i)
Guilford County district attorney
Avery Michelle Crump, Greensboro (D) (i)
Brenton J. Boyce, Greensboro (D)
Guilford County Clerk of Superior Court
Lu-Ann Wilkinson, Jamestown (D)
Lisa Y. Johnson-Tonkins, Greensboro (D) (i)
Guilford County Board of Commissioners
At-large
Kay Cashion, Greensboro (D) (i)
Greg Drumright, Greensboro (D)
Alvin Robinson, McLeansville (R)
Alan Branson, Julian (R)
District 1
J. Carlvena Foster, High Point (D) (i)
District 2
Stephen (Steve) Arnold, High Point (R)
Alan Perdue, Greensboro (R) (i)
Paul Meinhart, Julian (D)
District 3
Pat Tillman, Greensboro (R)
Dan Suter, Summerfield (R)
George McClellan, Oak Ridge (R)
Derek Mobley, Greensboro (D)
District 7
Frankie T. Jones Jr., Greensboro (D) (i)* Appointed March 3
Anthony Izzard, Greensboro (D)
Lisa McMillan, Greensboro (D)
Karen Coble Albright, Greensboro (R)
Kenny Abbe, Greensboro (R)
Guilford County Board of Education
At-large
Demetria Carter, Greensboro (R)
Alan Sherouse, Greensboro (D)
District 2
Amanda Cook, High Point (D)
Crissy Pratt, High Point (R)
Marc Ridgill, Liberty (R)
District 4
Linda Welborn, Greensboro (R) (i)
Deon Clark, McLeansville (D)
District 6
Khem D. Irby, Greensboro (D) (i)
Tim Andrew, High Point (R)
Matthew R. Kuennen, Jamestown (R)
District 8
Deena Hayes, Greensboro (D) (i)
Guilford County sheriff
Danny Rogers, Greensboro (D) (i)
Therron J. (TJ) Phipps, Greensboro (D)
Juan Monjaras, Greensboro (D)
E.L. Melvin, Kernersville (R)
Adam Perry Moore, Greensboro (R)
Randy Powers, Greensboro (R)
William White, Pleasant Garden (R)
William (Billy) Queen, Oak Ridge, (R)
Phil Byrd, Greensboro (R)
Greensboro City Council
(nonpartisan)
Mayor
Justin Outling
Eric Robert
Nancy Vaughan (i)
Mark Timothy Cummings
At-large (2 seats)
Taffy L. Buchanan
Marikay Abuzuaiter (i)
Franca Jalloh
Dustin Keene
Yvonne J. Johnson (i)
Hugh Holston
Melodi Fentress
Linda Wilson
Katie Rossabi
Tracy Furman
District 1
Sharon Hightower (i)
Timothy Kirkpatrick
Felton Foushee
District 2
Goldie Wells (i)
Cecile (CC) Crawford
Portia Shipman
LaToya Bernice Gathers
District 3