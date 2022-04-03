Who should lead Greensboro? Mayoral candidates talk about housing, race relations, the economy at debate

GREENSBORO — The four people vying to lead the city talked about crime, affordable housing, race relations and economic development Sunday afternoon in a debate at UNCG’s School of Education.

Mayoral candidates Mark Cummings, Justin Outling, Eric Robert and Nancy Vaughan participated in the debate sponsored by local TV station WFMY.

About 100 people attended the event, which was moderated by WFMY anchor/reporter Benjamin Briscoe and Greensboro attorney Margaret A. Dudley.

When asked about how to make the city safer from crime, Robert (pronounced Row-bear) said the city has gone too far in militarizing the police.

“You don’t need to deploy and besiege the entire community,” Robert said. “What you need to do is actually pinpoint where the crime is and go and address it right then and there.”

Robert, who redeveloped and owns The Daily Bread flour mill on South Elm Street, also said “when crime is removed, it doesn’t get displaced. It is very much associated with that environment.”

Vaughan, who has served as mayor since 2013, said she knows the city needs to do better.

“Our crime is high,” she said. “but we’ve also had a 14% reduction from last year.”

She took credit for getting take-home vehicles for police officers. “I was told by our police chief that it was something that really benefited the officers, the communities and how quickly they could respond.”

She also highlighted the city’s move toward pairing mental health workers with police officers to respond “when an issue that isn't necessarily about crime. It's just people who are having difficulty coping that particular day.”

Mark Cummings, a private attorney and former Guilford County judge who resigned in 2019 after a state investigation into misconduct, criticized Outling and Vaughan as long-time city leaders on the issue of crime.

“(Outling) has been on the City Council for eight years, Mayor Vaughan has been on the City Council since 1997 and we still have those same problems,” Cummings said.

He suggested the city take condemned buildings slated to be demolished, renovate them and make them “community-resource zones where those community activists can work with the community and police to make sure that their neighborhoods are safe.”

He added that the city hasn’t developed relationships with activists, whom he said can help facilitate change.

On the issue of race relations, Outling said the city has often given lip service.

“If you're not being a leader, and you're simply looking to appease them, you're never going to disband that gulf that exists between members of our community,” said Outling, an attorney and partner at Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard.

Cummings criticized the city for not addressing racial disparity.

“This city has done three disparity studies at $300,000 a pop, and every time those private consulting firms … did those studies and gave recommendations, the council has refused to adopt the recommendations,” he said.

Vaughan, a real estate broker, said the city’s upcoming bond package includes things that can address racial inequity and affordable housing — another topic candidates were asked about.

“We did a 10-year housing plan,” she said. “It talks about how to get people at all different price ranges into affordable housing, but we need to pass the bonds that will be on the July ballot in order for us to implement it.”

On economic development, the candidates pointed to the need for transportation to ensure city residents can get to promised jobs that are coming to the area, such as Boom Supersonic, the Publix distribution center and the Toyota battery factory.

“If you're not doing the important work decades ahead and making sure that people from the city of Greensboro can make it … to those regional jobs,” Outling said, “you're creating a situation where you have a doughnut-hole prospect, where the city of Greensboro … is higher poverty with a ring of economic opportunity around it.”

Incentivizing businesses to locate within the city, especially the east side of Greensboro, is the solution, he said.

