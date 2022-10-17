Who watches Guilford's poll watchers? Long unseen by voters, that's now changed.

GREENSBORO — They’re around to watch, but the work of election poll observers has come under scrutiny in recent elections.

These observers date back to the 18th century, with their activities controlled by state laws and local rules.

Their work went mostly unnoticed until recent years, when former President Donald Trump trumpeted false claims of voter fraud. Since then, political adherents have stepped up to oversee activity in polling places.

During a recent interview, Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt talked about poll observers and their work at our local polling precincts. Although he fields calls from people wanting to be observers, Collicutt said the county is not involved in signing them up. That duty goes to the individual parties.

Although parties can have lots of volunteers, there is a maximum of three observers per party who can be inside a polling location at one time, Collicutt said. Of those, only two observers per party can be assigned at any one time to a precinct.

Each party also is allowed 10 at-large observers who can go to any precinct they want, thus creating to possibility of a third observer.

“The bulk of the precinct observers are going to be assigned and they've got to be at that precinct during a specific shift,” Collicutt explained. “The at-large … they can come in for a few minutes and then go to another one and bounce all around the county.”

The observers’ “main job is to observe and to see what's going on, and they can report back to their party chairman the good or the bad,” Collicutt explained.

Poll watchers are not supposed to talk to voters, but they can have conversations with precinct workers.

“If they want to talk to voters, they can follow them outside — but they cannot campaign or speak to voters while in that enclosure,” Collicutt said.

So far, elections officials haven't been forced to eject any observers.

“With both parties, we've had observers that that maybe didn't understand the line of observation versus getting in the way or talking to voters — maybe to try to help, maybe not, I don't know,” Collicutt said.

In those instances, he said election officials will discuss the issue with the chairman of the party involved.

“They can help clear that up and call that observer and tell them to get in line,” Collicutt said. “Or if they continually are pushing too much, the chairs have sometimes asked an observer to not come back.

“We’ve had good luck with our communication with the parties to make sure that we can control stuff before it gets too far.”

Elections officials in 16 of the state’s 100 counties noted unusually aggressive observers during May's primary elections, according to Reuters news service. Some attempted to take photographs of sensitive voting equipment or intimidated voters at polling places — in violation of North Carolina's election laws.

Kathy Kirkpatrick, who chairs the Guilford County Democratic Party, said she’s seen activity that qualifies as voter or poll worker intimidation during the past few elections.

“The Republicans are doing things like leaning over and … reading (the poll workers’) computers over their shoulders or standing too close to people who are voting, challenging voters as they came in,” Kirkpatrick recalled.

David Gleeson, who chairs the Guilford County Republican Party, requested the News & Record send questions about the activities of poll observers in writing. However, as of press time Monday, Gleeson had not responded to any of the questions emailed to him late last week.

According to Kirkpatrick, the local Democratic Party was still seeking poll observers for the Nov. 8 election. She had 75 signed up as of last week. The county has 165 polling sites on Election Day, plus 15 early voting sites.

Volunteers can work in shifts and don't have to stay the entire day.

Kirkpatrick said volunteers undergo training on such things as the rules for observers, how to report any “shenanigans” and even what to wear. That's because poll observers can’t wear or distribute any campaign material.

“Voters can go in and wear whatever they want. Poll observers can't,” Kirkpatrick said.

She said the party doesn't want people who are confrontational.

“We don't want them causing a ruckus at the polls at all, just to sit and watch and call the Board of Elections, call us, if something's going on,” she said. “We're looking for people who are observant and who can keep their cool if Republicans try to talk to them because they're not allowed to talk to each other.”