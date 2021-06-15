With new fiscal year looming, Greensboro council approves budget

GREENSBORO — The City Council unanimously approved a $620 million budget late Tuesday night that includes higher salaries for police officers and more programs to promote racial diversity in city hiring and contracts.

The budget maintains the current city property tax rate of 66.25 cents per $100 property valuation and proposes a 4.5% water rate increase — a bump of $2.12 per month for the average water customer inside the Greensboro limits.

The city plans to cover this spending, in part, with higher revenues from property tax collections. Officials say that will bring in an extra $3.7 million because the city’s properties will be valued at more than $29 billion — 1.5% higher than this year’s total.

With the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City, distrust in law enforcement continues to be a top concern in communities across the country and Greensboro is no exception.

Police Chief Brian James has said he wants to make the department more effective and sensitive to the needs of residents. Recruiting good officers through better salaries and training them to defuse potentially violent situations are among the chief’s strategies for improving the department.