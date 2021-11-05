With not much resistance, Guilford commissioners approve new voting districts

"Much to my displeasure, I come here tonight to be double-bunked in Mr. Perdue's district if I were to decide to run again," Branson said.

Other commissioners praised Alston's work, saying that his name may be on the map but all the commissioners contributed. They especially praised his effort to allow each school board member to continue to live in their current districts.

"You can't make eight, 50-50 split districts," Commissioner Carly Cooke said. "It's just not what our voter makeup is in Guilford County. So I think there was an effort here to make a fair map, to preserve incumbent districts and continuity in representation. It's a very difficult task and I appreciate the chairman's hard work on collaborating with both the school board and our board."

Murphy added: "There was significant effort and collaboration across the aisle among all members of this board as well as with the elected members of the school board to ensure that everyone had a voice. That effort was herculean, quite frankly."

Conrad said it was good that current school board members will be allowed to continue serving in their districts.