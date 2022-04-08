Would a Guilford County sales tax increase mean a drop in property taxes?

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Thursday night that if voters approve a quarter cent sales-and-use tax, it would lower property taxes by an equal amount in the 2023 fiscal budget.

But the move wasn’t without dissent. The board’s three Republican commissioners — Alan Perdue, Justin Conrad and James Upchurch — voted against the resolution.

Perdue, who participated by phone, said that while he supported the sales tax, he wanted to see a “revenue neutral” budget.

Conrad said “there’s obviously a difference between revenue neutral and rate neutral in budgeting. … To me it should be more of a global conversation.”

Conrad also said the resolution was meaningless since the board’s members can change over time.

“We can’t bind future boards to anything. We all know that,” he said.

The sales tax referendum is on the May 17 ballot and would raise Guilford County’s tax from 6.75% to 7%. The county’s property tax rate is 73.05 cents per $100 in property value.

Under the resolution approved by a 6-3 vote, the board said it plans to lower the county’s property tax rate by a minimum of 0.3 cents.

If approved by voters, the county estimates the sales tax increase would bring in an estimated $20 million annually. That money is intended to exclusively fund school construction or related debt repayment.

Property taxes account for 60% of county revenue while sales taxes account for 15%, according to the resolution.

Also Thursday, the board unanimously approved buying a parking lot at 418 West Washington St. for $600,000. The sellers are Henry Christian Zenke III and Virginia Hawthorne Zenke.

The nearly 0.4-acre property is just south of the Greensboro Detention Center. It would be used as a construction staging area for the new Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and could be county parking after that project is complete.

The county plans to build a new sheriff’s office at 401 W. Sycamore St., which was estimated in early 2020 to cost about $12.5 million. The two-story, 35,000-square-foot law enforcement center is planned at the site of the old jail behind the Guilford County Courthouse.

The new office space would allow Sheriff Danny Rogers to combine his administration, information technology division, legal and fleet teams into one space. Right now, those departments are spread across downtown Greensboro.

The county is paying for the new sheriff’s office with proceeds from voter-approved government bonds.

In other business, the board approved renaming the “Blue Room” on the first floor of the Old County Courthouse as the “Carolyn Q. Coleman Conference Room.” Coleman, a longtime county commissioner, died in late January at age 79.

Commissioners also passed a resolution honoring Henry “Hank” Adam Wall, a leader and youth mentor in High Point, who co-founded Brothers Organized to Serve Others. Wall died in early March at age 71.

