Grammy Awards were handed out Sunday. So how did those with Greensboro ties do?

“So while it would have been so amazing to walk away with a Grammy, I am SO glad for Derik and SO honored to be recognized the way we were,” Amendum said in his email.

Steep Canyon Rangers were nominated for Best Bluegrass Album for “North Carolina Songbook.”

Recorded live at MerleFest 2019, it features the band’s performances of eight songs by North Carolina icons such as Ben E. King, Elizabeth Cotten, James Taylor, Doc Watson and Thelonius Monk.

Graham Sharp, Steep Canyon Rangers banjo player, guitarist, singer and songwriter, is a Greensboro native. His parents, Jane and Trevor Sharp, live here.

“It went a long way to finally have something to celebrate with the band this year,” Graham Sharp said last week from his Asheville home.

“The artists we were covering are people we really admire, and we wanted to put our best foot forward as far as their songs go,” Sharp said. “To have that be nominated for a Grammy is just icing on the cake.”

The award in that category went to Billy Strings for “Home.”

This marked Steep Canyon Rangers’ third Grammy nomination. Its album, “Nobody Knows You” won in 2013.