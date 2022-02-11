GreenHill exhibition to raise ecological awareness through art

GREENSBORO — Seven artists will display their large installations and other works during "H2O," an exhibition at the GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art that raises ecological awareness through art.
The exhibition will run from March 5 through June 25 at GreenHill, located in the Greensboro Cultural Center at 200 N. Davie St. Unifi Corp., a global leader in recycling plastics, is the lead sponsor.
Participating in “H2O,” the chemical symbol for water, will be artists Caroline Armijo and James Barnhill of Greensboro, Carolyn Henne of Tallahassee, Fla., Bryant Holsenbeck of Durham, Kevin Palme of Asheville, Barbara Tyroler of Chapel Hill and Will Warasila of Saxapahaw.
“Through public art installations, a multi-faceted gallery exhibition and robust programming, 'H2O' spurs community conversations and calls to action to protect and preserve our water systems,” Barbara Richter, GreenHill executive director, said in Friday's news release.
“Exhibiting artists explore converging disciplines of art and science to innovate solutions, raise awareness, and re-think the roles we all can play to create a better tomorrow," Richter said.
The centerpiece will be a cascading public “waterfall” composed of 10,000 plastic bottles by Holsenbeck, an environmental artist from Durham.
Located in the atrium of the cultural center, the “waterfall” is one of several installations that draw attention to the waste stream of our society.
Holsenbeck will hold a community water bottle prep workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the cultural center.
“Holsenbeck’s work offers a compelling example of community-building around environmental stewardship," Richter said in Friday's news release.
Artists in the exhibition "engage us in a deeper understanding of our relationship to water as individuals and communities," Edie Carpenter, GreenHill curator of education, said in Friday's announcement.
"Their works invite us to reflect on such ecological challenges as the proliferation of single-use plastics, pollution of groundwater and oceans, as well as questions of social justice raised by the loss of access to clean water. H2O offers creative approaches to repurposing waste products and advocates for change," Carpenter said.
Collaborating partners for sourcing and prepping discarded bottles for the mammoth installation include Unifi Corporation, Greensboro Day School, and The Rotary Club of Greensboro.
When "H2O" is over, repurposed water bottles will transform into high-performance fibers at Unifi’s Reidsville plant.
"H20" exhibition partnerships to date include Greensboro’s Water Resources Department and the PNG Foundation in support of Eco-Art Education; "H2O" recycling initiatives with Unifi Corp., Greensboro Day School and the Rotary Club of Greensboro; funding from Kess and Boon Thongtheum and the Greensboro Airport Rotary Foundation; and in-kind services from Jim Gallucci Sculptor, Ltd, PDM and Printery.
The "H2O" exhibition presents programming for all ages, from in-depth artist presentations to elementary school Eco-Art Education, created in partnership with the City of Greensboro’s Department of Water Resources.
“Many North Carolinians are not aware that they, as individuals, impact our waterways. People may not realize, for instance, that 80% of ocean debris comes from inland sources and stormwater drains that channel debris directly into streams.," GreenHill Director of Education Jaymie Meyer said in Friday's announcement.
The juried online exhibition #H2O will allow young artists to explore their personal interpretations of water conservation. The companion exhibition will open to middle and high school students across the state in early March.