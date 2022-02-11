GreenHill exhibition to raise ecological awareness through art

Located in the atrium of the cultural center, the “waterfall” is one of several installations that draw attention to the waste stream of our society.

Holsenbeck will hold a community water bottle prep workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the cultural center.

“Holsenbeck’s work offers a compelling example of community-building around environmental stewardship," Richter said in Friday's news release.

Artists in the exhibition "engage us in a deeper understanding of our relationship to water as individuals and communities," Edie Carpenter, GreenHill curator of education, said in Friday's announcement.

"Their works invite us to reflect on such ecological challenges as the proliferation of single-use plastics, pollution of groundwater and oceans, as well as questions of social justice raised by the loss of access to clean water. H2O offers creative approaches to repurposing waste products and advocates for change," Carpenter said.

Collaborating partners for sourcing and prepping discarded bottles for the mammoth installation include Unifi Corporation, Greensboro Day School, and The Rotary Club of Greensboro.