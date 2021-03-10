GreenHill offers virtual art parties for children

GREENSBORO — GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art has introduced a new way to celebrate children's birthdays and other occasions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The downtown nonprofit gallery has introduced new virtual art parties. It will ship customized art packets for participants anywhere in the United States.

Setting the stage for family artmaking fun, "Enchanted Forest" is the first theme to be unveiled.

"Our new virtual art parties are just the thing for your child’s next birthday or other occasions," Barbara Richter, GreenHill executive director, said in the announcement. "Hosting a party guided by one of our fabulous art educators with a choice of whimsical themes and two kid-approved projects means you’re on your way to an art-making good time."

Educators Jaymie Meyer and Kate Roche lead the effort. "They have done a wonderful job creating the themes, visuals and projects," Richter said.

Located at 200 N. Davie St. in the Greensboro Cultural Center, GreenHill comprises 5,000 square feet of contemporary art galleries, a shop, and hands-on art studios for families and adults.

"With our studios still closed to in-person visits, we want to be sure we’re providing creative family fun," Richter said.