GreenHill offers virtual art parties for children

GREENSBORO — GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art has introduced a new way to celebrate children's birthdays and other occasions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The downtown nonprofit gallery has introduced new virtual art parties. It will ship customized art packets for participants anywhere in the United States.
Setting the stage for family artmaking fun, "Enchanted Forest" is the first theme to be unveiled.
"Our new virtual art parties are just the thing for your child’s next birthday or other occasions," Barbara Richter, GreenHill executive director, said in the announcement. "Hosting a party guided by one of our fabulous art educators with a choice of whimsical themes and two kid-approved projects means you’re on your way to an art-making good time."
Educators Jaymie Meyer and Kate Roche lead the effort. "They have done a wonderful job creating the themes, visuals and projects," Richter said.
Located at 200 N. Davie St. in the Greensboro Cultural Center, GreenHill comprises 5,000 square feet of contemporary art galleries, a shop, and hands-on art studios for families and adults.
"With our studios still closed to in-person visits, we want to be sure we’re providing creative family fun," Richter said.
"Birthdays have typically been a great source of income," she said. "The pandemic has pushed us in a new direction."
The Zoom party includes:
• Live, 60-minute, art experience with two guided, themed projects of choice, and one art game
• Party packets of materials with project instructions for 10 guests
• Themed background jpg to email your guests to use during the party
• Special birthday crown project for the guest of honor.
The fee for 10 guests is $165 for two guided projects and one art game.
For those who want to buy the packets and guide the party themselves, it costs $110 for 10 guests.
"We’re excited to experiment with these new themed parties," Richter said. "They will likely impact our team’s approach long after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted."
Go to www.greenhillnc.org/virtual-birthday-parties-2021 for program details and registration links.