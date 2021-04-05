GreenHill to bring back in-person summer camps for elementary ages

Last summer, Meyer used her laptop, an overhead camera, her art supplies and expertise — and the internet.

Children could join live. Meyer recorded the live sessions so that several child care centers and others enrolled could use the recorded content at their convenience.

This summer will bring children back to the studios. Here's an overview of camps and dates for 2021:

BIG BACK YARD

From bugs in the grass to birds in the sky, campers will be inspired by the sights and sounds of the great outdoors and learn about nature as they create mud paint, butterfly feeders and garden critters.

K-2nd grade: June 7-11

3rd-5th grades: June 14-18

MESSY HANDS

If it’s gooey, sloshy, muddy or drippy, this camp will try it. Activities will include slime concoctions to splatter painting. GreenHill calls it the perfect camp for siblings in different age groups.

K-5th: June 21-25

K-5th: June 28–July 2

DRAW PAINT SCULPT