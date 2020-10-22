GreenHill to host annual Winter Show of art, in person and online

GREENSBORO — The COVID-19 pandemic won't stop the GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art from hosting its annual Winter Show, although there will be changes.

The 41st annual show of more than 400 works by emerging and established artists won't open with its usual Collector's Choice fundraising gala, when patrons can meet artists and buy art before the general public.

"It isn’t safe to host Collector’s Choice this year," Barbara Richter, GreenHill executive director, said in a news release. "But we are excited to explore new forms of engagement with the works and featured North Carolina artists."

But a new digital catalog will complement in-person visits and enable visitors to enjoy the exhibition and preview works for sale in the safety of their own homes, around the state and beyond.

The show opens to the public from 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 6 in the GreenHill gallery in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

The show has been extended by three weeks through Feb. 7.

Visitors can view and purchase works by North Carolina artists in glass, wood, ceramics, metal and fiber as well as painting, photography and works on paper.