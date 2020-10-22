GreenHill to host annual Winter Show of art, in person and online

GREENSBORO — The COVID-19 pandemic won't stop the GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art from hosting its annual Winter Show, although there will be changes.
The 41st annual show of more than 400 works by emerging and established artists won't open with its usual Collector's Choice fundraising gala, when patrons can meet artists and buy art before the general public.
"It isn’t safe to host Collector’s Choice this year," Barbara Richter, GreenHill executive director, said in a news release. "But we are excited to explore new forms of engagement with the works and featured North Carolina artists."
But a new digital catalog will complement in-person visits and enable visitors to enjoy the exhibition and preview works for sale in the safety of their own homes, around the state and beyond.
The show opens to the public from 1 to 6 p.m. Dec. 6 in the GreenHill gallery in the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
The show has been extended by three weeks through Feb. 7.
Visitors can view and purchase works by North Carolina artists in glass, wood, ceramics, metal and fiber as well as painting, photography and works on paper.
Admission is free. Visitors are encouraged to go to GreenHillNC.org for updates and details on safety protocols.
“At a time of historic uncertainty, enhancing visibility and economic opportunities for the state’s creative community is more vital than ever," Richter said in the news release.
All artworks in the Winter Show are available for sale (and tax-free on Dec. 6). Purchases support the state’s creative community.
GreenHill’s 5,000 square foot gallery can easily accommodate 25 or more visitors safely. Advance registration is not required, but visits will be spaced to facilitate social distancing.
GreenHill also will hold privately-hosted collector visits with a maximum capacity of 25.
Those interested in hosting such a visit should contact GreenHill at 336-333-7460.
Collector Visits are limited to 25, and the charge is $100 per person. That includes a curated presentation and a $50 art credit that can be used in the shop or gallery for the duration of the exhibition.
Extended holiday shopping days will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays — Dec. 9. 16 and 23. GreenHill also is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
Dec. 17 will feature extended holiday hours from noon to 7 p.m.
Complimentary gift wrapping is available.
"Winter Show continues to be an up-to-the-moment view of the visual arts in North Carolina," curator Edie Carpenter said in the news release.
"In-person and online visitors will discover Clarence Heyward (Clayton), Jaimon Caceres and Lakeshia T. Reid (Raleigh), LaDara McKinnon and Tina Vincent (Charlotte), Aaron Iaquinto (Asheville), Junghoon Han (High Point), and Andrew Caldwell (Boone) — all new artists to GreenHill whose artistic approaches and exceptional works reflect not only the geographic but cultural diversity of the state," Carpenter said.
