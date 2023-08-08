Would you like to tell the Greensboro city government how good of a job it’s doing? Or maybe how bad?

Now, voicing your opinion is as simple as clicking a digital ad on your phone. Greensboro has solicited outside help for a civic engagement tool: a five-minute community satisfaction survey that asks residents to rate their experience with various aspects of life in Greensboro, including affordable housing, education, transportation and public safety.

The city paid $42,000 for a contract with Zencity, a community engagement software, according to Greensboro communications specialist April Albritton.

Albritton says that the money for the Zencity partnership is allocated into the city’s departmental budget for IT and the city manager’s office.

For the project, Greensboro will use Zencity Engage, a program designed to “engage residents and disseminate information about city projects.” No city staff are involved with handling the survey tool, according to Albritton. Instead, Zencity will manage the implementation of this survey tool, and the results, which will be shared with the public in November.

“We value input from our residents and this partnership with Zencity will help us to better understand the needs and concerns of our residents to make the best decisions for the future of our city,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

Greensboro has partnered with Zencity since 2019, mostly using a similar survey tool in the Police Department as a way to measure top safety concerns across the city.

The police surveys, which reached residents through the use of digital ads in various locations such as news websites, social media platforms and other apps, received nearly 400 responses from January to March of this year.

“We have conducted surveys before, but Zencity has a much broader, more representative reach into our communities by putting the survey on the apps our residents use most,” said City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba.

Zencity promotes data-driven decisions for more than 300 local governments across the U.S.

Recently, the company sparked controversy in a partnership with a local government in Michigan. Lenawee County used Zencity software during the COVID-19 pandemic to track and analyze specific kinds of discourse on social media apps.

Even though the local government said they used the tool to promote more effective communication with residents, county commissioners were still concerned that people in the county were unaware their conversations were being monitored by Zencity, according to reporting from the Daily Telegram in Michigan.

When asked whether the new software would monitor Greensboro residents’ social media discourse, Albritton responded, “We can see residents from the post on social media, but when reviewing reports it is analyzed down to sentiment, not individual.”

Printed Zencity surveys will be available at libraries. The survey will also appear to residents through the use of digital ads on various social media platforms. It will be available in multiple languages.

The survey is available now through the end of October.