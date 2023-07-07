GREENSBORO — Sometimes, a deadline can be a gift.

That’s the spirit of The Greensboro 48 Hour Film Project, a competition where filmmakers have two days to create a short film.

This year’s project starts next weekend from July 14 through July 16. The films will play for the public and judges on July 21 and 22 at the Carolina Theatre downtown. A final screening at the theater on July 29 will showcase the award winners.

“You never know what you are going to see,” said Mike Dickens, who heads up the 48 Hour Film Project locally.

There’s 18 teams signed up so far this year, ranging from five people to roughly 30. Registration is still open for people who want to form their own teams or you can look for existing ones to join.

Besides the most obvious jobs like writing, directing, acting and editing, there’s other equally critical roles, like making sure all the needed paperwork gets filled out and the crew gets fed.

Veteran team leaders Joey Rudzinski and Randy Harris said they both got their start making themselves useful on other people’s projects.

“Pretty soon people will know you and invite you back,” Harris said.

Rudzinski said he’s been involved with The Greensboro 48 Hour Film Project since 2004 — the first time it came to the city. Greensboro was actually one of the earlier adopters of the 48 Hour Film Project, which began in Washington D.C. in 2001 and has since spread to 118 cities worldwide.

Local winners go on to further competition at Filmapalooza, The 48 Hour Film Project’s international film festival. A selection of films from Filmapalooza are later screened at the Cannes Film Festival.

To be eligible to win, films must be completed on time and include several different elements.

First is the genre. At the kickoff event today, teams draw two genres out of a hat, ranging from comedy to western to social commentary. Films must exemplify one or both of the genres they select. The film must also include a prop, line of dialogue and character that are the same for everyone, but not announced until the Friday night kickoff.

The completed product has to be at least four minutes in length but can’t exceed seven minutes.

Films that miss the deadline won’t be eligible for the grand prize, but are still screened and can win an Audience Choice award.

Dickens was an entrant in the competition for years before taking on his current role, and said he’s finished movies on time and late, “films I was very proud of and films that I was very not proud of.”

The occasions when he’s been happy with his 48-hour films have been incredibly satisfying, he said.

“The essence of triumph,” he said. “That’s what it feels like.”