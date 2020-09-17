Greensboro activists say 'Now is the Time' for change and unity

The study showed that Greensboro spent $296 million in contracts from 2012 through 2016. Minority-owned businesses received about $10 million of that money, or 3.38%; non-minority, female-owned companies received $24 million, or 8%.

It's an issue that councilmembers and Vaughan said they are actively working to change. Vaughan said she recognizes the importance of building minority businesses in Greensboro. Since the disparity study, the percentage has increased, but "it's not high enough," according to Vaughan.

"But we talk about it every council meeting," she said. "We are striving for that to go up every year."

She noted racial disparities are an issue in other areas, including education and housing.

"We're not afraid to tackle the hard issues," Hightower added. "It's not always pretty, but we're not afraid to say 'Let's talk about it.'"

But with change comes those who will fight back. During Wednesday's event, the speakers, artists and panelists came together for the betterment of Greensboro, but were met with a critic.

According to Rego, a person "bombed" the call on Zoom, which was one of several streaming options for the event. The person shouted racial expletives for a minute before they were blocked.

"It was ironic because the session was about unity and positivity and not a partisan event in any way," Rego said in an email Thursday. "It speaks to the challenges out there with racism but Greensboro residents in polls are pretty clear about the need for unity and racial justice."

With a common goal in mind, the groups at the "NOW is the Time" event urge people to find a way to join their causes.

"The ask is to get behind the work that they’re doing," said Rego.

"It’s not a quick fix, there’s no easy answers, but it’s possible."