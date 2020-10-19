Greensboro adds new glass recycling drop-off location, city says

GREENSBORO — A new Greensboro glass recycling drop-off location has been added on Spring Garden Street, according to the city.

Reconsidered Goods', 4118 Spring Garden St., is now among 11 locations in Greensboro that recycle glass.

Glass bottles and jars are no longer accepted in the city's residential recycling program, meaning residents who want to continue recycling glass may take empty and clean glass bottles and jars to the blue recycling carts at these glass drop-off sites:

Fire Station 19, 6900 Downwind Road.

Fire Station 61, 105 W. Vandalia Road.

First Presbyterian Church, 108 W. Fisher Avenue.

Glenn McNairy Library, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road.

Kathleen Clay Edwards Library, 1420 Price Park Drive.

Leonard Recreation Center, 6324 Ballinger Road.

McGirt-Horton Library, 2501 Phillips Avenue.

Medford Service Center, 401 Patton Avenue.

Reconsidered Goods, 4118 Spring Garden St.

Solid Waste Transfer Station, 6310 Burnt Poplar Road.

White Street Landfill, 2503 White St.