The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will open registration Tuesday for its After School program to children ages 5-12.
The cost is $30 per child, per week at locations available citywide, including the recently reopened Peeler Recreation Center.
Program hours will run from 2-6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Hours might be expanded on teacher workdays, early-release days, and some school holidays.
Contact the Guilford County Schools' transportation department to inquire whether your child’s bus drops off at city recreation centers.
To speak with a program manager, contact your local recreation center.