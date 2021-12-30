, with a positive outlook

"The Toyota announcement was the culmination of years of work to attract a transformative project to the Greensboro Randolph Megasite," he wrote in the email. "We are now positioned to build the power plant for the automobile of the future, putting this area on the cutting edge of battery technology for decades to come. In that way, I think we got more than we even hoped for through this partnership with Toyota."

And because the automaker is a marquee name among all automakers, it brings worldwide attention to the Triad, Christensen said.

"I think we will get some looks that we may not have in the past just because of this announcement," he said.

The announcement came as state officials have showed a strong willingness to support economic development projects in the Triad.