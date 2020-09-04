GREENSBORO — Some Greensboro facilities will begin the long-awaited process of reopening Tuesday.
Gov. Roy Cooper's announced Tuesday that North Carolina is entering into Phase 2.5 of its reopening, starting this evening.
Because of safety requirements, there will still be limitations at the facilities, City Manager Davis Parrish said in a news release.
Here are the details:
The libraries
- The Greensboro Public Library locations will continue to be open for visits of 30 minutes or less between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for Grab & Go Services.
- Curbside service is still available by appointment.
- There are still capacity limits at all locations.
Greensboro History Museum
- The museum will be open to the public beginning Saturday, Sept. 12, but with modified museum hours. On Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Thursday, hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The museum will be closed on Sundays.
- The museum’s mezzanine level, which contains the "Voices of a City" and Carlson Gallery exhibitions, will be the only portion open as staff completes a new exhibition on the second floor.
- Capacity will be limited to 50 visitors at one time, with a one-hour suggested visit.
- A new exhibit will open on Saturday, Sept. 26, called "Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations." This exhibition will display Black Lives Matter murals along with other recently collected materials related to the 2020 protests, the pandemic and more to preserve the history of 2020. Capacity will increase to 75 people.
NCWorks Career Centers
- Hours of operation at the career centers will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Greensboro Cultural Center
- The Greensboro Cultural Center will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
- Common area seating will be limited throughout the facility.
- Each space will adhere to capacity limits and must maintain proper social distancing protocols.
Parks and Recreation
- Picnic shelter reservations resume Tuesday, Sept. 8, and are subject to outdoor gathering limits of 50 people or fewer.
- Playgrounds will begin opening Tuesday, Sept. 8. Outdoor basketball courts will begin opening Saturday, Sept. 12.
- Brown, Craft, Griffin, Leonard and Lewis Recreation Centers, as well as Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers, will open Sept. 14. They will operate from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday by reservation only, with limited programming and reduced capacity. Contact centers for details.
- Peeler, Warnersville, Glenwood, Lindley and Windsor Recreation Centers will remain closed to the public, as they are being used as centers for children who are remote learning.
- Fitness rooms at Griffin Recreation Center, Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers, and the Al Lowe Boxing Club will be open Sept. 14 by reservation only with reduced capacity. Call the fitness center to reserve a time.
- Sportsplex and Simkins Indoor Athletic Facilities will be open by reservation only, no drop-in play allowed, beginning Monday, Sept. 28. Simkins Sports Pavilion will only offer tennis by appointment only.
