Greensboro Aquatic Center closed on Saturday due to inclement weather
Greensboro Aquatic Center closed on Saturday due to inclement weather

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Aquatic Center said it will be closed Saturday due to rapidly deteriorating road conditions, combined with sustained cold temperatures.

The center said on its website all lessons and classes, as well as the IMX Camp that was scheduled for Saturday, are canceled.

Find more information at GreensboroAquaticCenter.com.

