Greensboro Arboretum to host city Chalk Walk

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Parks and Recreation department seeks artists of all ages and skill levels to join Chalk Walk 2021, a celebration of chalk artistry and competition to be held March 13 and 14 at the Greensboro Arboretum.

The cost is $10 to reserve a five-by-five-foot drawing space at the arboretum at 401 Ashland Drive. Register online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/contest by March 5.

There are categories for individual youth (17 years and under), individual adults (18 years and up), and teams of up to four people of any age.

Artists will complete their original chalk art designs on March 13. Members of the public will be invited to take a socially-distanced stroll through the garden and enjoy the art and outdoors and vote for their favorite piece from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14.

Artwork will be judged by local art professionals, and a crowd favorite will be chosen by visitors during the event.

For more information, contact Community Engagement Coordinator Jennifer Hance at Jennifer.hance@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2964.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.