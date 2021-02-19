Greensboro artists create little free libraries on the Downtown Greenway

GREENSBORO — Pedestrians have a new reason to walk the developing Downtown Greenway.

At three locations, they can leave a book or take one for free.

Three spots along the 4-mile recreational loop around center city now offer a Little Free Library.

Local artist Porter Halyburton designed, crafted and donated each wood box with a plexiglass door.

Visual artist and muralist Darlene McClinton painted each with designs that fit their locations.

They stand on wooden posts at Woven Works Park at Lindsay Street and Murrow Boulevard, Meeting Place at the Tradition Cornerstone at Smith and Prescott streets, and on Bragg Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

"We see the Little Free Libraries as an additional way to engage the public with the Downtown Greenway and to encourage people to get in the habit of exploring and seeing this as a real asset for the whole community," said Dabney Sanders, Greenway project manager.

Already, several people have donated books for each.

"We hope it’s a way that the neighborhoods will get in the habit of coming by and taking a book and maybe returning a book they have read."