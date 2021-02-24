Greensboro Bound literary festival returns — virtually

GREENSBORO — The annual Greensboro Bound literary festival — canceled in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic — will return this year in a virtual format.

The third festival, this year titled "21 Conversations," will be held virtually from May 13 to 16.

The festival plans conversations between North Carolina authors with authors from around the globe on a collection of varied topics.

Those authors include Nnedi Okorafor, Roxane Gay, Candacy A. Taylor, former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins, John Hart, Allan Gurganus and Bakari Sellers.

"We are trying to cover as much ground as we can in 21 conversations," said Steve Colyer, who introduced the festival idea to the city.

"I am stunned that we were able to get the level of people and the kind of conversations we will be having," Colyer said.

Most will be pre-recorded, with a few special events that will air live.

The public can watch for free at greensborobound.com, thanks to supporting sponsors.

Viewers likely will be inspired to buy a book as well. Downtown bookseller Scuppernong Books partners with the festival.