Greensboro cancels 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

Stair Climb 7

About 1,000 people scale Bellemeade Parking Deck during the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016 in Greensboro, N.C.

 Greensboro News & Record

GREENSBORO — The City of Greensboro has cancelled the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb that was scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, according to a city news release. The cancellation is due to safety concerns involving potentially wet stairs and/or inclement weather. There is an 80% chance for rain Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

The annual event honors the public safety personnel who perished at the World Trade Center and was to be held at the Bellemeade Parking Deck in downtown Greensboro.

The city encourages people to visit the Greensboro Fire Department Facebook Page (@gsofiredept) for more information about future events.

