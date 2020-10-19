 Skip to main content
Greensboro Central Library closed for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19
GREENSBORO — Central Library is closed today for cleaning after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the city said in a news release.

The library, located at 219 N. Church St., will undergo a deep cleaning and be sanitized as a precautionary measure, according to the city

Residents who are concerned about their potential exposure should contact their doctor or Guilford County Department of Public Health at 336-641-7777.

