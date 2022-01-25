Greensboro Children's Museum gets $1.25 million gift, new name

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Children's Museum has received a $1.25 million donation that will prompt a name change in July.
The museum at 220 N. Church St. received the $1.25 million from Frank and Nancy Brenner, the museum announced in a Tuesday news release. It's the largest gift from a single donor in its 23-year history.
To honor the gift, the museum will be renamed the Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum (Brenner Children’s Museum) in July.
Miriam Brenner is the late mother of Frank Brenner, a business and civic leader.
The gift will be used to advance the museum’s mission to inspire hands-on learning through play, as well as finance building repairs and upgrades to more than 20 indoor and outdoor exhibits, the museum said in the news release.
It officially launches the museum’s capital campaign, “Building for Tomorrow,” to raise $2 million for infrastructure improvements to the museum’s facility. Additional gifts will be announced in the coming months.
“We are deeply appreciative of this lead contribution by Frank and Nancy Brenner,” Marian King, museum chief executive officer, said in the news release.
“They recognize the critical role our museum plays touching the lives of thousands of children and families every year," King said. "Their generosity will enable us to provide an even better, more welcoming experience.”
In 2019, the museum had more than 125,000 visitors from across North Carolina and surrounding states.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum was closed for 11 months. The museum fully reopened in May 2021 and offers visitors more than 20 unique exhibits and interactive experiences including their Edible Schoolyard and outdoor Twin XXL Climbers.
“Nancy and I are thrilled to support this wonderful asset in our community and to help it welcome even more children and families from across North Carolina and Virginia. I have seen first-hand the impact the museum can have on children through frequent visits with my granddaughter, and we are very happy to do our part to build on that experience for years to come,” Frank Brenner said in the news release.
“My mother was a very special person who cared deeply for her community and especially for children," Frank Brenner said. "Having The Miriam P. Brenner Children’s Museum named in her memory is something she would have been extremely proud of, and is a fitting way to honor her philanthropic spirit and legacy."