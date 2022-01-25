Greensboro Children's Museum gets $1.25 million gift, new name

“They recognize the critical role our museum plays touching the lives of thousands of children and families every year," King said. "Their generosity will enable us to provide an even better, more welcoming experience.”

In 2019, the museum had more than 125,000 visitors from across North Carolina and surrounding states.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum was closed for 11 months. The museum fully reopened in May 2021 and offers visitors more than 20 unique exhibits and interactive experiences including their Edible Schoolyard and outdoor Twin XXL Climbers.

“Nancy and I are thrilled to support this wonderful asset in our community and to help it welcome even more children and families from across North Carolina and Virginia. I have seen first-hand the impact the museum can have on children through frequent visits with my granddaughter, and we are very happy to do our part to build on that experience for years to come,” Frank Brenner said in the news release.