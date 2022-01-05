Greensboro Children's Museum holds annual Jerry Hyman Day on Friday to honor co-founder

GREENSBORO — On the first Friday of every year, the Greensboro Children's Museum celebrates the legacy of the man who spearheaded the push to open the museum.

Jerry Hyman Day will be celebrated on Friday with deeply discounted museum admission ($2 instead of the usual $10), partnerships with local service organizations, and opportunities for children and families to give back to their community, according to a news release from the museum and information on the museum's Facebook page.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hyman, who was inspired by traveling to children’s museums around the country, brought his vision to open one in Greensboro to community leaders. That led to a community fundraising effort and the museum opened on May 15, 1999, at 220 N. Church St.

The museum said this year it is partnering with The Interactive Resource Center and Red Dog Farm Animal Rescue Network.

Visitors are asked to bring donations of non-perishable food, or new gloves, socks, pet food or pet supplies. Children will be able to create handmade letters and bookmarks to provide to IRC clients. Red Dog Farm plans to bring a goat and puppy to Friday's celebration.

For more information, call 336-574-2898 or go to www.facebook.com/events/5011722268880618.