Greensboro Children's Museum receives $125,000 gift

In 2019, the Greensboro Children’s Museum had more than 125,000 visitors from across North Carolina and surrounding states.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum was closed for 11 months. It fully reopened in May 2021 and offers visitors more than 20 unique exhibits and interactive experiences including its Edible Schoolyard.

“The Edward M. Armfield, Sr. Foundation is focused on ensuring that education is accessible and impactful,” Adair Armfield, one of the Foundation’s directors, said in the news release.

"Over the last 20+ years, many children in our area have had some of their earliest experiences with learning at the Greensboro Children’s Museum," Adair Armfield said. "The foundation is thrilled to support the museum in their effort to provide the same experience for generations to come."

Edward M. Armfield, Sr. was a native of Asheboro and lived in Greensboro until his death in 1999.

He was the founder, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Armtex, Inc., a textile company based in Surry County. At the time of his death, he owned and operated TWP, Inc., a textile brokerage firm.