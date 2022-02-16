 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Greensboro Children's Museum receives $125,000 gift
top story

Greensboro Children's Museum receives $125,000 gift

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Children’s Museum has received $125,000 from the Edward M. Armfield, Sr. Foundation in support of its current capital campaign effort, “Building for Tomorrow."

The $125,000 donation will be used to fund facility upgrades and improvements to more than 20 indoor and outdoor exhibits, helping advance the museum’s mission to inspire hands-on learning through play, the museum said in Wednesday's announcement.

This is the second major gift for the “Building for Tomorrow” campaign.

In January, the museum at 220 N. Church St. received $1.25 million from Frank and Nancy Brenner,

Throughout the next six months, the museum will raise more than $2 million. So far, the campaign is at almost 70% of its fundraising goal.

“The Edward M. Armfield Foundation plays a major role in supporting important education efforts here in the Triad and beyond,” Marian King, museum chief executive officer, said in Wednesday's news release.

"The museum is beyond grateful to be the recipient of the foundation’s critical financial support and we’re honored that they recognize the important role the museum plays in our community," King said.

In 2019, the Greensboro Children’s Museum had more than 125,000 visitors from across North Carolina and surrounding states.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum was closed for 11 months. It fully reopened in May 2021 and offers visitors more than 20 unique exhibits and interactive experiences including its Edible Schoolyard.

“The Edward M. Armfield, Sr. Foundation is focused on ensuring that education is accessible and impactful,” Adair Armfield, one of the Foundation’s directors, said in the news release.

"Over the last 20+ years, many children in our area have had some of their earliest experiences with learning at the Greensboro Children’s Museum," Adair Armfield said. "The foundation is thrilled to support the museum in their effort to provide the same experience for generations to come."

Edward M. Armfield, Sr. was a native of Asheboro and lived in Greensboro until his death in 1999.

He was the founder, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Armtex, Inc., a textile company based in Surry County. At the time of his death, he owned and operated TWP, Inc., a textile brokerage firm.

The foundation that bears his name was organized in 1999 to make gifts in Surry, Randolph and Guilford counties.

Education is the primary focus of the foundation. Additional areas of interest include programs for children and youth, efforts to reduce poverty, and enhancement of parks, recreation and the quality of life.

To make a donation to the museum, contact Joe Rieke at jrieke@gcmuseum.com.

