Greensboro church hands out food boxes. 'It's been a blessing that gives us a chance to meet and serve the community.'
Greensboro church hands out food boxes. 'It's been a blessing that gives us a chance to meet and serve the community.'

Trinity AME Zion Church on East Florida Street in Greensboro gave away about 200 boxes filled with food Tuesday. Each box contained greens, cabbage, onions, sweet potatoes, beans and a fresh, whole chicken. The church has provided more than 3,000 boxes or meals since the pandemic began. The program, named "Come to the table," was started at the church about five years ago according to the pastor, Will Funderburk. It began with a community garden and later a food pantry was added. Recently, a "blessing box" was installed in front of the church where people can leave or take food 24 hours a day. "We've seen an increase in need," Funderburk said of the pandemic. "It's been a blessing that gives us a chance to meet and serve the community."

