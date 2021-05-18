Greensboro City Council leans toward delaying fall municipal elections as census data is delayed

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the development is encouraging.

“I would want to have an election the quickest way possible, but I believe the census needs to be taken into consideration,” she said.

“We may also see some cities band together to ask the legislature for some help,” Vaughan said. “They realize now what an untenable situation that 43 municipalities are in this coming November.”

City attorney Chuck Watts has been consistent in saying that the council doesn’t have a lot of options unless the legislature intervenes.

Watts says the city has no research that would show its districts would be out of balance, meaning that the largest district would be more than 5% larger than the smallest district.

He has twice presented to the council some city staff research that showed the city hasn’t grown quickly enough for districts to be uneven.

Census data would likely come out later than the Aug. 13 end of the filing period for the Oct. 5 primary and Nov. 2 general election.

And to wait for census data would mean postponing the elections until at least spring 2022.

And in the unlikely event the city needs to redraw its districts, Watts told the council at a work session earlier this month, it would take 12 weeks to do the job plus another month for the Board of Elections to redraw precincts. That means the work would extend beyond the beginning of filing in December for a spring election.

