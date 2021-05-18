Greensboro City Council leans toward delaying fall municipal elections as census data is delayed

GREENSBORO — Several City Council members said Tuesday night they would support pushing the fall municipal elections into 2022 to make sure electoral districts accurately reflect any population changes based on census data.
The U.S. Census has said that data from the 2020 survey will not be released until September at the earliest. That means candidate filing for the fall elections would be over before city officials would know whether the city would need to redraw its districts.
The council had a chance to vote for a resolution at its business meeting Tuesday night that would schedule a primary on Oct. 5 and a general election on Nov. 2.
But Councilwoman Tammi Thurm made a motion to delay the vote until June 15 so members and city officials can talk over the impact of delaying elections into at least spring 2022.
After the council passed the motion unanimously, speakers representing the Greensboro NAACP and the League of Women Voters urged the council to postpone elections until they know whether census figures show that districts need to be redrawn.
The news comes as the N.C. General Assembly discusses new legislation that would give cities and towns the option to postpone elections until after the census data is released.
Senate Bill 722, filed Tuesday by three Republican senators, would grant that privilege, but it’s unclear whether the bill has momentum in the legislature.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan said the development is encouraging.
“I would want to have an election the quickest way possible, but I believe the census needs to be taken into consideration,” she said.
“We may also see some cities band together to ask the legislature for some help,” Vaughan said. “They realize now what an untenable situation that 43 municipalities are in this coming November.”
City attorney Chuck Watts has been consistent in saying that the council doesn’t have a lot of options unless the legislature intervenes.
Watts says the city has no research that would show its districts would be out of balance, meaning that the largest district would be more than 5% larger than the smallest district.
He has twice presented to the council some city staff research that showed the city hasn’t grown quickly enough for districts to be uneven.
Census data would likely come out later than the Aug. 13 end of the filing period for the Oct. 5 primary and Nov. 2 general election.
And to wait for census data would mean postponing the elections until at least spring 2022.
And in the unlikely event the city needs to redraw its districts, Watts told the council at a work session earlier this month, it would take 12 weeks to do the job plus another month for the Board of Elections to redraw precincts. That means the work would extend beyond the beginning of filing in December for a spring election.
