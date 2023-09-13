GREENSBORO — After passing a resolution to formally oppose state legislation to create a civil service board, the city has reversed course.

According to City Attorney Chuck Watts, Greensboro will make appointments to the new board throughout next year after a scheduling meeting in January.

Greensboro’s civil service board will give city employees from the police and fire departments a new method to contest personnel decisions such as termination and other disciplinary actions.

City Council members have been split on the issue, with Mayor Nancy Vaughan in support of the measure.

Council members Sharon Hightower, Zack Matheny and Marikay Abuzuaiter have expressed concerns about the speed with which the bill was passed, as well as the lack of notification to the city.

State Reps. Jon Hardister, Jeff Zenger and Kyle Hall sponsored the bill, which was passed by the N.C. House on April 26. The city of Greensboro couldn’t object to the measure before that date because officials weren’t aware of its existence.

“Whether I agree or don’t agree, I think we should have had some heads up,” Abuzuaiter said.

The state law requires each city set up its own five-member body, which will have the power to review and overturn demotions, terminations, reductions in pay and other disciplinary actions for city employees from the fire and police departments.

Greensboro will likely be following the lead of other North Carolina cities that have already implemented civil service boards of their own.

In Asheville, for example, members of that board have two-year terms, regularly conduct “grievance appeal” hearings and meet on a periodic basis to discuss personnel issues. Two members are appointed by Asheville’s City Council, two are elected by members of the Classified Service (all employment positions in the city that aren’t excluded by ordinance) and one member is appointed by the other four members of the board.

Workers from Greensboro’s solid waste, water, and street maintenance departments have spoken out in favor of establishing a civil service board, but were ultimately left out of the legislation at the last moment.

Bryce Carter, a vice president and local officer of the North Carolina Public Service Workers Union did not respond to repeated requests for comment from the News & Record. The leadership of the union also did not respond to multiple inquiries.

Carter and other members of the local union have been outspoken advocates for the implementation of a civil service board.

Hightower has said that she had spoken with city employees who felt left out and that she hopes they will be included in future legislation. She also raised concerns about whether the board could implement discriminatory practices.

“A five-member board — is it going to be diverse? Is it going to have women? Who’s going to have core members?” Hightower asked earlier this year. “When you have three union members and two non-union members, guess who wins every time?”

Abuzuaiter said that she had researched boards in other cities and found similarities in their exclusive treatment of police and fire departments.

“I did feel that it was always police and fire in other cities, which made a lot more sense than adding all employees,” Abuzuaiter said. “If other people are opposed, that’s fine. Police and fire are under a different set of rules, protocols and directives than any other city employee.”