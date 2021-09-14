 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro Civitan Club celebrates 100 years with display at library
0 Comments

Greensboro Civitan Club celebrates 100 years with display at library

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To commemorate its 100th anniversary, the Greensboro Civitan Club is placing pictures, banners and other items at the Greensboro Central Library at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.

The library is at 219 N. Church St. and the items will be on display for six weeks.

Those in attendance will include Nancy Vaughn, mayor of Greensboro; Helga Fasciano, Civitan North Carolina East governor; and Jim Melvin, former mayor and current president of the Bryan Foundation.

Due to COVID-19, the club meets via Zoom at 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays of the month. To register for a Zoom, email the secretary at thirdof8@gmail.com.

Prior to the pandemic, the club met at the K&W Cafeteria, 3200 Northline Ave. in Greensboro.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News