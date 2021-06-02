Greensboro Coliseum complex, Tanger Center to hold job fair

GREENSBORO — A job fair will be held June 9 to recruit part-time event staff for the Greensboro Coliseum complex and Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The fair will take place at The Fieldhouse at the coliseum complex from 3 to 8 p.m. June 9.

No opening date has been announced for the new Tanger Center at 300 N. Elm St. But events are scheduled there this fall.

Approximately 200 part-time positions are available at the coliseum complex and Tanger Center for a variety of roles, including:

• Ticket Sellers

• Bartenders and Catering Servers

• Guest Services Representatives

• In House Security Staff

• Parking Lot Staff

• Ticket Takers

• Ushers

• Production Staff

• Maintenance Staff