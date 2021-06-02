Greensboro Coliseum complex, Tanger Center to hold job fair

GREENSBORO — A job fair will be held June 9 to recruit part-time event staff for the Greensboro Coliseum complex and Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
The fair will take place at The Fieldhouse at the coliseum complex from 3 to 8 p.m. June 9.
No opening date has been announced for the new Tanger Center at 300 N. Elm St. But events are scheduled there this fall.
Approximately 200 part-time positions are available at the coliseum complex and Tanger Center for a variety of roles, including:
• Ticket Sellers
• Bartenders and Catering Servers
• Guest Services Representatives
• In House Security Staff
• Parking Lot Staff
• Ticket Takers
• Ushers
• Production Staff
• Maintenance Staff
In addition to the Coliseum Complex and Tanger Center, affiliated support organizations Spectra Food Services, Show Pros Entertainment Services (crowd management) and local IATSE 574 (stagehands, riggers, loaders and technicians) will have representatives on hand to provide information on available positions and interview applicants.