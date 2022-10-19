Greensboro Coliseum installs new, 'modular' elevator

The Greensboro Coliseum needed to replace its north elevator. Like The Millhouse at Revolution Mill in Greensboro did in June, the coliseum turned to a company that installs "modular" elevators, which are premade and slipped into place using a crane. The new passenger elevator, installed Wednesday morning, has a lift capacity of 4,500 pounds and was constructed off-site at Resolute Elevators in Burlington. It replaces a smaller elevator.