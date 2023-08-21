GREENSBORO — Looking to be more competitive, the city is searching for a private company to run the Greensboro Coliseum and the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

To that end, the city has issued requests for proposals and will accept them until Oct. 6, according to a document on its website.

Mayor Nancy Vaughan said that there could be advantages of allowing another group to oversee the high-profile venues.

“It might make us more competitive,” she said. “Right now when we book concerts, we can only book them one-off. If we have a management team, we can book even bigger concerts even more often. And the same goes with other events.”

The company chosen would report to the city manager, the Coliseum War Memorial Commission and the Tanger Center Board of Directors.

The city has managed the Greensboro Coliseum since it opened in 1959. Over time, the facility has spawned a variety of venues whose events tap into different segments of the market.

“This is a unique facility,” Vaughan said. “It’s not like you can just put out a classified ad.”

Matt Brown, who has been managing the coliseum since 1994, will eventually step down, she said.

Vaughan said that Brown — whose $418,615 salary makes him the city’s highest-paid employee — has not yet indicated a date when he would leave. For the moment, she said Brown is looking at the “future of the coliseum.”

The preferred company will be selected in late October and later approved by the City Council on Nov. 6, barring a decision by the city to change or extend the selection timeline.

Also included in the proposal are plans for two more entertainment venues. According to the document, a soccer stadium will be designed to host a professional franchise and seat 6,000 on either the grounds of the Coliseum Complex or in downtown Greensboro.

Then there’s a music hall whose “future phase” will include a 4,500-seat amphitheater. The design mirrors information shared in June about a multi-use arena that would include a “walkable, mixed-use environment” and a public outdoor space for gathering and dining.

Vaughan, a leader in Greensboro’s efforts to keep the headquarters of the Atlantic Coast Conference, is the daughter of former ACC Assistant Commissioner Fred Barakat. When the ACC chose to move its headquarters in September 2022, Vaughan said the city offered to change the name of the Greensboro Coliseum to the ACC Coliseum. Conversations about the current sale of naming rights for the coliseum haven’t progressed any further.