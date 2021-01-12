Greensboro coliseum to host COVID-19 vaccinations starting next week

GREENSBORO — Cone Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccinations to people 75 and older at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Jan. 19, according to a news release from the health care system.

People can begin registering for vaccinations at the coliseum, which are by appointment only, starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

Cone Health, in partnership with the Guilford County Division of Public Health, expects to initially vaccinate 750 people per day at the coliseum as a part of the large-scale COVID-19 vaccination effort.

Cone Health said capacity is expected to grow in the weeks ahead; however, the number of reservations accepted depends on the amount of vaccine available. Walk-ins will not be accepted, according to Cone Health.

To register through the Guilford County Division of Public Health, Guilford County residents should visit healthyguilford.com and click on the “COVID-19 Vaccine Info” rectangle or call 336-641-7944 and select Option 2.

To register through Cone Health, people should visit conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.