Greensboro Coliseum to host Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru

GREENSBORO — Dinosaur Adventure and the Greensboro Coliseum Complex have teamed up to transform the grounds into a prehistoric drive-thru experience.

From May 14-16 and May 19-23, life-size, roaring and moving mechanical dinosaurs will roam free on the coliseum grounds, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., in this Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru, the coliseum announced Monday.

Learn more at https://www.dinosauradventure.com.

Guests will have the opportunity to encounter their favorite dinosaurs, including a 40-foot T-Rex, 30-foot Brachiosaurus, Triceratops, Spinosaurus and Velociraptors from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

In addition to seeing giant dinosaurs, guests will have the option to follow along on a fun and educational audio tour that will guide them on their thrilling journey. Guests can also meet baby dinosaurs up close and take a free family adventure photo.

“We love that we can bring these prehistoric animals to life, and we hope this event will give families a safe and exciting adventure as we work our way back to normalcy,” Sanjay Syal, president and chief executive officer of Pinnacle Production Group, said in Monday's announcement.