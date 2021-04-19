Greensboro Coliseum to host Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru

GREENSBORO — Dinosaur Adventure and the Greensboro Coliseum Complex have teamed up to transform the grounds into a prehistoric drive-thru experience.
From May 14-16 and May 19-23, life-size, roaring and moving mechanical dinosaurs will roam free on the coliseum grounds, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., in this Dinosaur Adventure Drive-Thru, the coliseum announced Monday.
Learn more at https://www.dinosauradventure.com.
Guests will have the opportunity to encounter their favorite dinosaurs, including a 40-foot T-Rex, 30-foot Brachiosaurus, Triceratops, Spinosaurus and Velociraptors from the comfort and safety of their vehicles.
In addition to seeing giant dinosaurs, guests will have the option to follow along on a fun and educational audio tour that will guide them on their thrilling journey. Guests can also meet baby dinosaurs up close and take a free family adventure photo.
“We love that we can bring these prehistoric animals to life, and we hope this event will give families a safe and exciting adventure as we work our way back to normalcy,” Sanjay Syal, president and chief executive officer of Pinnacle Production Group, said in Monday's announcement.
All vehicles will follow the same one-way route through the grounds. Tickets are limited and sold on a per day, per time-period basis. Prices start at $49 per vehicle of up to eight people per car.
Hours are 1 to 9 p.m. May 14, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 15, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 16, 1 to 8 p.m. May 19 and 20, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 21 and 22, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 23.
Guests can also purchase an Ultimate Adventure souvenir toy pack for children. Admission tickets and adventure packs will not be sold onsite. Buy tickets at https://www.dinosauradventure.com/greensboro.