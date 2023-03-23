GREENSBORO — Those who knew Greensboro College lacrosse player Seth David Mandryk are mourning his unexpected death Monday, according to a statement issued by college president Lawrence D. Czarda.

Mandryk, who was a team captain and starter on the lacrosse team, died in his off-campus residence on McGee Street, Czarda said.

Greensboro police have confirmed his death was a suicide.

“We are grieving for the untimely death of this young man and while there are no words to describe this tragic loss, we hope that everyone will keep his family, teammates, and friends in their thoughts and prayers through this difficult time," Czarda said in a message posted on the college's website.

Mandryk was preparing to graduate this May with a master’s degree in TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages). He was from Stonewall, Manitoba, Canada, and joined Greensboro College in 2022 as a graduate of Barton College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree with magna cum laude distinction in English.

“The GC TESOL community is deeply saddened by the loss of Seth Mandryk. His participation in his classes was exceptional and it was truly a pleasure to teach him,” Michelle Plaisance, dean of the School of Humanities and director of graduate studies in TESOL, said in the statement. “He actively sought opportunities to grow and learn and took pleasure in a good challenge. We all looked forward to seeing his inevitable success in the TESOL field. Our hearts are with his family and his classmates of whom he frequently spoke so fondly.”

The college's statement also included remarks from his lacrosse coach.

“Seth always had a smile on his face. From day one when he stepped on campus to meet the guys last spring, he greeted the new opportunity and his teammates with a huge grin. Even in the tough spots during games or in the locker room, he would smile and speak truth to everyone,” said Nate Bates, men’s lacrosse head coach.

“Even though we only had him with us for a brief time, he leaves a hole in our hearts. His positive energy brought people close to him and we will sorely miss that. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his mom, dad, and family.”

In his brief time with NCAA Division III Greensboro lacrosse, Mandryk started in each of the Pride’s eight games and was second on the team in goals and points, with 20 and 25 respectively. The fifth-year player has the highest shooting percentage (.400) and shots on goal percentage (.680) among Pride members in the top three in attempts for either category.

Prior, Mandryk played four seasons at NCAA Division II Barton College of the Conference Carolinas. He was listed at long stick midfielder and midfield over his first two seasons, before moving solely to midfield as a junior and over to attack as a senior.

In his Barton career, the Canada native appeared in 48 games, with 27 over his last two seasons. He scored 44 goals and had 61 points.

As a senior, Mandryk started in 14 of his 15 games played and for regular starters, led the Bulldogs in shots on goal percentage at .733. In the 2022 conference tournament semifinal, the senior attack scored three goals in the second half as Barton came back down 7-1 to top seed Belmont Abbey before ultimately losing 8-7.

Greensboro College does not have any information about future services or memorials, but will update the community as it learns more information.

The college is encouraging students and staff to use available support resources on campus as they grieve this loss.

"Let’s all support each other during this difficult time," the statement read. "Please keep Seth’s family and friends in your prayers."