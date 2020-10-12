 Skip to main content
Greensboro courthouse temporarily suspends Superior and District Court after county employee tests positive for COVID-19
Greensboro courthouse temporarily suspends Superior and District Court after county employee tests positive for COVID-19

GREENSBORO — Superior and District courtrooms at the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro are temporarily closed after a county employee tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee with the Guilford County Sheriff's Office tested positive for COVID-19, which resulted in the need for contract tracing and quarantine precautions at the courthouse in Greensboro, according to a news release. 

Superior and District Courtrooms in the Greensboro courthouse will be closed for the remainder of the week, from Tuesday to Friday, the courthouse said. 

District Court first appearance and 50B court will continue to operate as scheduled and juvenile court will open for secured custody hearings only on Friday. Court operations at the courthouse in High Point are unaffected and will remain open, according to the courthouse. 

