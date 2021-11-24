 Skip to main content
Greensboro COVID-19 drive-thru testing site moving to Four Seasons Town Centre
Greensboro COVID-19 drive-thru testing site moving to Four Seasons Town Centre

GREENSBORO — The COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Guilford County Department of Social Services, 1203 Maple St., will move to another site on Friday.

The testing site, operated by StarMed, will begin testing at the Four Seasons Town Centre, 2015 Four Seasons Blvd., in the old Outback restaurant parking lot.

Drive-thru testing will be available seven days a week at the Four Seasons Town Centre:

• Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Sundays, noon to 6 p.m.

StarMed's COVID-19 drive-thru testing will continue at the Guilford County Health Department location at 501 E. Green Drive in High Point.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.starmed.care or call 704- 941-6000. Appointments are not required.

