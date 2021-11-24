 Skip to main content
Greensboro COVID-19 testing site moving to Four Seasons Town Centre
GREENSBORO — The StarMed COVID-19 testing site is moving to Four Seasons Town Centre on Friday.

Drive-thru testing will be available 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays in the parking lot of the old Outback restaurant at the mall, 2015 Four Seasons Blvd. Previously, StarMed had offered testing at the Guilford County Department of Social Services building on Maple Street. 

There is no change to StarMed's testing site at the county health department building in High Point at 501 E. Green Drive.

Appointments can be made at www.starmed.care or by calling 704-941-6000, but they are not required.

