Greensboro Downtown Parks get first artist-in-residence

GREENSBORO — Choreographer Alexandra Joye Warren will serve as the first official Artist in Residence at LeBauer and Center City Parks, Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. has announced.

In January, Warren and her dance company, JOYEMOVEMENT, began exploring the physical and cultural landscape of the downtown parks through dance.

Over the next several months, they will rehearse weekly in the parks, as they prepare to create their newest work, "A Wicked Silence," to be presented at GDPI’s annual celebration of National Dance Day on Sept. 18.

Community members are invited to observe rehearsals by Warren and JOYEMOVENT in Center City and LeBauer parks from 2 to 4 p.m. each Saturday.

Center City Park is located at 200 N. Elm St. LeBauer Park is located across Davie Street at 208 N. Davie St.

JOYEMOVEMENT's mission is to tell stories of the African Diaspora that inspire audience members and participants to reexamine embedded societal ideas.

"A Wicked Silence" will be created through site-specific choreography interacting with the features, landscape and community in the downtown parks.