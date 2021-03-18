Greensboro Downtown Parks get first artist-in-residence

GREENSBORO — Choreographer Alexandra Joye Warren will serve as the first official Artist in Residence at LeBauer and Center City Parks, Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. has announced.
In January, Warren and her dance company, JOYEMOVEMENT, began exploring the physical and cultural landscape of the downtown parks through dance.
Over the next several months, they will rehearse weekly in the parks, as they prepare to create their newest work, "A Wicked Silence," to be presented at GDPI’s annual celebration of National Dance Day on Sept. 18.
Community members are invited to observe rehearsals by Warren and JOYEMOVENT in Center City and LeBauer parks from 2 to 4 p.m. each Saturday.
Center City Park is located at 200 N. Elm St. LeBauer Park is located across Davie Street at 208 N. Davie St.
JOYEMOVEMENT's mission is to tell stories of the African Diaspora that inspire audience members and participants to reexamine embedded societal ideas.
"A Wicked Silence" will be created through site-specific choreography interacting with the features, landscape and community in the downtown parks.
The work is a dance exploration of the history and consequences of the eugenics movement in North Carolina that will bring its stories to light in context with new policies being proposed which affect the life and liberty of the marginalized in the 21st century, Thursday's announcement said.
By rearranging context, Warren hopes to ignite reconsideration and propose alternative understandings. “We strive to explore the future grounded with historical context and artistic activism,” she said in the announcement.
Warren's residency will serve as a pilot for the official launch of a permanent Artist in Residence program at Greensboro Downtown Parks. The organization will collaborate with Warren to develop a valuable residency experience for future artists at the parks.
“The meaning that our community members inscribe to these parks — bringing their narratives, showcasing their craft, highlighting perspectives, building traditions, making memories — is the power that turns these spaces into more than mere backdrop,” Amanda Miller, GDPI director of programs and marketing, said in the announcement.
Utilizing Center City & LeBauer Parks as studio, medium, performance venue and ultimate collaborator, Artists in Residence will spend time building a relationship with these urban greenspaces and the people they bring together to explore a central creative vision.
Workshops are being developed to deepen community engagement with this project to be announced later this spring. For more information about this Artist in Residence and to follow the documentation of Warren's artistic process, visit www.greensborodowntownparks.org/artist-in-residence.