Greensboro faith leaders gather to remember the 9/11 attacks and pray for peace

GREENSBORO — In the outdoor chapel of Temple Emanuel, Greensboro faith leaders gathered late Saturday afternoon to deliver memorial prayers and affirmations of building love on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
With two symbolic candles glowing, members of the Greensboro Faith Leaders Council offered prayers during the 18-minute service.
“With all of the other gatherings today, we felt that it was important to have a religious voice from our area go forth during the daylight hours,” Temple Emanuel Senior Rabbi Andy Koren said in an earlier digital message inviting members of area clergy to participate in person or virtually.
The clergy included the Rev. Darryl Aaron, Providence Baptist Church; the Rev. Jill Duffield, First Presbyterian Church; Rabbi Libby Fisher, Temple Emanuel; Rabbi Andy Koren, Temple Emanuel; and the Rev. Daran Mitchell, Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church Zion Church.
Koren opened the brief service with the traditional Jewish call to prayer, an extended blast of the shofar — a ram’s horn — commanding attention. Clergy spoke about how faith can unite people in the common blessing of serving one another.
A 2011 Temple Emanuel student art project — created on the 10th anniversary of September 11 — stood nearby. It showed prayers placed onto dove-shaped papers enveloping the twin towers.
The service concluded with singing in Hebrew and English an interpretation of Psalm 89, Olam Chesed Yibaneh, Building a world of Love: “I will build this world from love, and you must build this world from love, and if we build this world from love, then God will build from love.”
“May God bless all people with strength, with resolve, and may God bless all people with shalom, with salaam, with peace,” Coren said.
The service was live-streamed on the Greensboro Faith Leaders Council’s Facebook page.